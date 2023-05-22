Analyzing Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) & Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC)

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) and Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Definitive Healthcare and Information Analysis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Definitive Healthcare 0 4 3 0 2.43 Information Analysis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus price target of $14.29, suggesting a potential upside of 54.11%. Given Definitive Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Definitive Healthcare is more favorable than Information Analysis.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Definitive Healthcare has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Information Analysis has a beta of 3.25, meaning that its stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Definitive Healthcare and Information Analysis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Definitive Healthcare -3.98% 0.23% 0.16% Information Analysis 3.72% 18.48% 9.33%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Definitive Healthcare and Information Analysis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Definitive Healthcare $231.73 million 4.41 -$22.25 million ($0.12) -77.25 Information Analysis $13.90 million 4.16 $410,000.00 $0.04 107.03

Information Analysis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Definitive Healthcare. Definitive Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Information Analysis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Information Analysis beats Definitive Healthcare on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution. The company's platform offers 16 intelligence modules that cover functional areas, such as sales, marketing, clinical research and product development, strategy, talent acquisition, and physician network management. It serves biopharmaceutical and medical device companies, healthcare information technology companies, and healthcare providers; and other diversified companies comprising staffing and commercial real estate companies, financial institutions, and other organizations in the healthcare ecosystem. Definitive Healthcare Corp. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

About Information Analysis

Information Analysis, Inc. provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration. The company was founded by Sandor Rosenberg in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

