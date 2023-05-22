Analyzing GeneLink (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ) & Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

GeneLink (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ – Get Rating) and Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GeneLink and Exact Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeneLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Exact Sciences $2.08 billion 7.20 -$623.51 million ($2.92) -28.49

GeneLink has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exact Sciences.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneLink N/A N/A N/A Exact Sciences -23.49% -16.64% -8.18%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares GeneLink and Exact Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

90.3% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of GeneLink shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GeneLink and Exact Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneLink 0 0 0 0 N/A Exact Sciences 0 4 9 0 2.69

Exact Sciences has a consensus price target of $79.13, indicating a potential downside of 4.87%. Given Exact Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Exact Sciences is more favorable than GeneLink.

Risk and Volatility

GeneLink has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Exact Sciences beats GeneLink on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeneLink

GeneLink, Inc. is engaged in the development of genetics-based assessment products for pharmaceutical applications and DNA storage purpose. It also offers genetically customized health and wellness solutions. The company was founded by Robert P. Ricciardi on September 21, 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

