Analyzing Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) and 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) and 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Rockwell Medical and 180 Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockwell Medical -17.38% -84.33% -26.48% 180 Life Sciences N/A -119.88% -85.65%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.6% of Rockwell Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of 180 Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Rockwell Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of 180 Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockwell Medical $72.81 million 0.45 -$18.68 million ($1.26) -1.87 180 Life Sciences N/A N/A -$38.73 million ($7.20) -0.17

This table compares Rockwell Medical and 180 Life Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Rockwell Medical has higher revenue and earnings than 180 Life Sciences. Rockwell Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 180 Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rockwell Medical and 180 Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockwell Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 180 Life Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Rockwell Medical currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 196.61%. Given Rockwell Medical’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rockwell Medical is more favorable than 180 Life Sciences.

Volatility & Risk

Rockwell Medical has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 180 Life Sciences has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rockwell Medical beats 180 Life Sciences on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

About 180 Life Sciences

180 Life Sciences Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University. The company was founded by Marc Feldmann, Lawrence J. Steinman, and Jonathan B. Rothbard on September 7, 2016 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

