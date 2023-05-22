Analyzing Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC) & Fenikso (OTCMKTS:LEKOF)

Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC – Get Rating) and Fenikso (OTCMKTS:LEKOF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sanchez Energy and Fenikso, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Sanchez Energy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanchez Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Fenikso 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanchez Energy 2.22% -18.15% 3.09% Fenikso N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Sanchez Energy and Fenikso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Sanchez Energy has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fenikso has a beta of -0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sanchez Energy and Fenikso’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanchez Energy $1.06 billion 0.01 $85.21 million N/A N/A Fenikso $32.92 million N/A -$108.05 million N/A N/A

Sanchez Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Fenikso.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Sanchez Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Sanchez Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sanchez Energy beats Fenikso on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sanchez Energy

(Get Rating)

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2018, the company had assembled approximately 271,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford Shale; and owned approximately 34,000 net acres in the TMS. Sanchez Energy Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Fenikso

(Get Rating)

Fenikso Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Nigeria, Namibia, Cayman, and Others. The company was founded by Olalekan Akinsoga Akinyanmi on December 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanchez Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanchez Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.