AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $31.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 56.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on AnaptysBio from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio Stock Up 1.1 %

ANAB opened at $19.13 on Monday. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $32.44. The company has a market cap of $506.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 1,278.87% and a negative return on equity of 52.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.