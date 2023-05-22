ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $826.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.68. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $94.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.76 million. Equities analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

