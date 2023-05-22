Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in AON by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 150,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,028,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in AON by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in AON by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 11,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in AON by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at $607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total value of $6,263,298.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Up 0.9 %

AON stock opened at $327.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $338.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.89. The firm has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.00.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.