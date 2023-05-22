ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Stock Performance
Shares of ARCA biopharma stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15. ARCA biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $2.70.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.
About ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.
