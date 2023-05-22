Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Holdings Trimmed by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 340,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,998 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $31,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $73.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.68 and its 200-day moving average is $84.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $70.02 and a 52-week high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

