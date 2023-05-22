Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,120 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Arrow Electronics worth $10,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,506,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,673,000 after purchasing an additional 246,657 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,943,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,339,000 after acquiring an additional 123,268 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,480,000 after acquiring an additional 40,754 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 505,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,902,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.71.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $152,456.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Arrow Electronics news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $446,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 209,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,161,299.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $152,456.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,010 shares of company stock worth $4,612,191. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $123.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $134.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.66.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

