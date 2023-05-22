ASOS (LON:ASC) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 600 ($7.52) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 780 ($9.77).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,050 ($13.15) target price on ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 950 ($11.90) target price on ASOS in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 625 ($7.83) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 950 ($11.90) price target on ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 896.82 ($11.23).

ASOS Price Performance

ASOS stock opened at GBX 446.10 ($5.59) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 701.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 706.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.85. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 380.10 ($4.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,610 ($20.17). The firm has a market capitalization of £446.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,715.77, a PEG ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.92.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

