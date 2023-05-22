ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Receives $266.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $266.40.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Increases Dividend

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0759 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

