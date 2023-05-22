Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Athersys in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

ATHX stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. Athersys has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -0.71.

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Athersys by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Athersys by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 30,249 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Athersys in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Athersys in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Athersys by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on the field of regenerative medicine. It engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance the quality of human life. The firm offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

