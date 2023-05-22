ATRenew (RERE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 23rd. ATRenew has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $432.23 million during the quarter.
ATRenew Price Performance
RERE stock opened at $2.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61. The firm has a market cap of $739.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of -1.10. ATRenew has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $3.55.
ATRenew Company Profile
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
