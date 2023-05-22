ATRenew (RERE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 23rd. ATRenew has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $432.23 million during the quarter.

RERE stock opened at $2.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61. The firm has a market cap of $739.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of -1.10. ATRenew has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $3.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ATRenew by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 17,803 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ATRenew by 31.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 271,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 64,319 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ATRenew during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ATRenew in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

