AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives $21.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.89.

Several analysts have commented on the company. HSBC raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 1.5 %

AT&T stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. AT&T has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $116.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.