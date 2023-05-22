Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.

Autoliv has raised its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Autoliv has a payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Autoliv to earn $8.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

ALV opened at $86.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. Autoliv has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $96.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Autoliv had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $232,593.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,895,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $232,593.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,895,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total value of $146,662.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,637.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,521 shares of company stock worth $416,103 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Autoliv by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Autoliv by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $97.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

