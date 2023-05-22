Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Research Coverage Started at CL King

Equities research analysts at CL King initiated coverage on shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avanos Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

AVNS stock opened at $22.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avanos Medical by 1,702.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Avanos Medical by 96.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. It engages in delivering clinically superior medical device solutions and products to healthcare providers and patients. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

