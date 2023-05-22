AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,385 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of AXIS Capital worth $11,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MQS Management LLC increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 11,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,493,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,592,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,287,000 after buying an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $56.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.68. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 67.43%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

