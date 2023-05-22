AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.49.

AXTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of AXT from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of AXT from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of AXT from $5.50 to $3.75 in a report on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of AXT from $5.00 to $3.70 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

AXT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. AXT has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $148.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 2.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.62 million. AXT had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 3.90%. Analysts predict that AXT will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AXT news, Director Jesse Chen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $33,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,464. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AXT

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 122.0% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,041,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 572,221 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT in the first quarter worth approximately $2,139,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,433,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after buying an additional 417,483 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AXT in the third quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

