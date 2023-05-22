Azelis Group (OTCMKTS:AZLGF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Azelis Group (OTCMKTS:AZLGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Azelis Group Stock Performance
Shares of AZLGF opened at C$24.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.67. Azelis Group has a 12-month low of C$24.60 and a 12-month high of C$24.60.
About Azelis Group
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Azelis Group (AZLGF)
- Warren Buffett Boosts Occidental Stake, Adds 3.46 Million Shares
- What’s Behind The Recent Meteoric Rise Of Tingo Group
- Is PulteGroup Overbought After Double-Digit Gains?
- Netflix Stock Just Had Its Largest Intraday Gain Since 2022
- Analyst Flags Concerns About P&G Growth Despite Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Azelis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azelis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.