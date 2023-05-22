Banco BBVA Argentina (BBAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $784.48 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 7.37%.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Performance

BBAR opened at $4.31 on Monday. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $5.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $880.27 million, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBAR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,045 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 9.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 980,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 80,572 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 342.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 35,556 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the first quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 1.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Banco BBVA Argentina in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

Featured Stories

