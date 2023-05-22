Banco BBVA Argentina (BBAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $784.48 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 7.37%.
Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Performance
BBAR opened at $4.31 on Monday. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $5.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $880.27 million, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Banco BBVA Argentina in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Banco BBVA Argentina
Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.
