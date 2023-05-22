Bank of America Begins Coverage on Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Xencor from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xencor in a research report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Xencor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xencor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average is $29.27. Xencor has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $38.20.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 142.32%. Xencor’s revenue was down 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $28,985.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,091,211.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Xencor news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $28,985.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,091,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $89,920.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,546.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,740 shares of company stock valued at $739,628 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Xencor by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Xencor by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Xencor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

