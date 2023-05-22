Bank of America Cuts Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target to C$20.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

GOOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Canada Goose from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$29.10.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at C$22.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of C$20.01 and a twelve month high of C$32.81.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.