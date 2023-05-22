Bank of America Raises DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Price Target to $16.00

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of DLocal from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. HSBC cut shares of DLocal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DLocal from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

DLocal Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLO opened at $14.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.01. DLocal has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $33.63.

Institutional Trading of DLocal

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DLocal had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $118.43 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLO. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in DLocal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in DLocal in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of DLocal by 53.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DLocal by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

