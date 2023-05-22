Bank of America Raises DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Price Target to $16.00

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of DLocal from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. HSBC cut shares of DLocal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DLocal from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.
DLocal Stock Performance
NASDAQ DLO opened at $14.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.01. DLocal has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $33.63.
Institutional Trading of DLocal
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLO. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in DLocal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in DLocal in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of DLocal by 53.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DLocal by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About DLocal
DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
