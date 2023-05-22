Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.5 %

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $161.41 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $163.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,829.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading

