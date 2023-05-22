Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 2,473 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in FMC during the first quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in FMC by 872,245.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after buying an additional 174,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $108.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $134.38. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

