Bank of Nova Scotia Buys New Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 664,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 224,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,071,000 after purchasing an additional 109,280 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 550,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

GGG stock opened at $78.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.38. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $80.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.33.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.87 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GGG. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $379,348.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,780.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $379,348.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,780.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,731.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,404 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

