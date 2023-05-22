Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 769.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.68.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $176.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.87 and a 200-day moving average of $170.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $220.42.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

