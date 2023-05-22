Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 254.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,404 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,974 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $511,252,000 after purchasing an additional 375,166 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,177,396 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,321,000 after purchasing an additional 357,341 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sunrun by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,713,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,173,000 after acquiring an additional 94,098 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,632,279 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,225,000 after acquiring an additional 45,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Sunrun by 84.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RUN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.95.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Sunrun stock opened at $14.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $39.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average of $23.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.03 and a beta of 2.34.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.08). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $589.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,400 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,458,724.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,400 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,458,724.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $408,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,267,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,719,021.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,012 shares of company stock worth $4,464,534 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

