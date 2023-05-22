Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 254.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,404 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,974 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $511,252,000 after acquiring an additional 375,166 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Sunrun by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,177,396 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,321,000 after acquiring an additional 357,341 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sunrun by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,713,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,173,000 after acquiring an additional 94,098 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,632,279 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,225,000 after acquiring an additional 45,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Sunrun by 84.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RUN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.95.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of RUN opened at $14.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.86. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 209.03 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.08). Sunrun had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $589.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 14,723 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $375,583.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,673.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 14,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $375,583.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,673.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $250,992.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,126.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,012 shares of company stock worth $4,464,534. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

