Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.65 Million Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 290.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 84.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on EQR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.18.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Shares of EQR opened at $61.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.51. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $80.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 109.05%.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

