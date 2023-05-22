Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.82 Million Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 980.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter worth $41,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $68.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.51. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 134.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

