Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.23 Million Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,887 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 43,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Kellogg by 1,259.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 48,755 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 335,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,898,000 after purchasing an additional 17,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Kellogg by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,443.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $226,460.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 631,920 shares of company stock valued at $42,540,839 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE K opened at $69.33 on Monday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $63.74 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.11. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on K shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.