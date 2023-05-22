Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 63,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,013,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,276,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $424,122,000 after purchasing an additional 88,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,535,000 after purchasing an additional 15,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $376.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.60. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $394.99.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.48 by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.60.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

