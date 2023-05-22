Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,975,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,466 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,459,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,238,000 after acquiring an additional 391,140 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,140,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,461,000 after buying an additional 4,576,865 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,343,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,336,000 after purchasing an additional 227,911 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,601,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,643,000 after acquiring an additional 503,354 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY opened at $29.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average of $31.22.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.