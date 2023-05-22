Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 142 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on LH. Citigroup decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,991.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,991.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $216.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.16. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $263.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.11 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

See Also

