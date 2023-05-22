Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 3,865 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,805,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,437,000 after acquiring an additional 875,235 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,382,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,944,000 after acquiring an additional 250,261 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,117,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,227,000 after acquiring an additional 655,216 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 458.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 577,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,301,000 after acquiring an additional 737,977 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,517,000 after acquiring an additional 86,701 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ITB stock opened at $76.27 on Monday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.60.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.