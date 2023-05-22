Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 414 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,779,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,736,146,000 after buying an additional 860,002 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fortive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,573,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,524,000 after purchasing an additional 124,392 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Fortive by 4.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,886,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,454,000 after buying an additional 265,547 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,710,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,640 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,234.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortive Stock Down 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on FTV shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

NYSE FTV opened at $65.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.14. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $69.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Stories

