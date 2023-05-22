Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 4,830 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $41.90 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.23. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

