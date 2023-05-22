Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 82,978 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,978 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.05% of Virtu Financial worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth about $58,287,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,129,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 553.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 810,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,180,000 after purchasing an additional 686,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 7,294.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 447,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 441,120 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 832,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,294,000 after buying an additional 359,694 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $969,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

VIRT stock opened at $18.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.21. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $373.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.19 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 9.26%. Analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virtu Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.29.

Virtu Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Further Reading

