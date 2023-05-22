Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 99,317 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,154 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 99,317 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANSS. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in ANSYS by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in ANSYS by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 72.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,917,000 after acquiring an additional 127,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,214.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $5,165,597. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSYS Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.92.

ANSS opened at $305.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $313.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.29. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $333.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

