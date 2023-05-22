Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 224.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $151.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,914,986.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,914,986.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.