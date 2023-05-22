Barnwell Industries, Inc. (BRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on June 12th

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share by the energy company on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.
Barnwell Industries Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSEAMERICAN:BRN opened at $2.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. Barnwell Industries has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $3.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barnwell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRN. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,848 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Barnwell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Barnwell Industries by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 83,286 shares during the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Barnwell Industries Company Profile
Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.
