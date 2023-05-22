Barnwell Industries, Inc. (BRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on June 12th

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share by the energy company on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.

Barnwell Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:BRN opened at $2.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. Barnwell Industries has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $3.33.

BRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barnwell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Barnwell Industries news, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 14,000 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $37,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 208,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,853.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $37,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 208,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,853.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 68,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $183,215.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,987,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,853.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 300,627 shares of company stock valued at $809,336 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRN. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,848 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Barnwell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Barnwell Industries by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 83,286 shares during the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

