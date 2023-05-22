Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Barnwell Industries Stock Performance
BRN stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. Barnwell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33. The company has a market cap of $25.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.39.
Barnwell Industries Company Profile
