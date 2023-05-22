Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,051 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 23.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 30,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $27,899,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 163,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 1.7 %

BBWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.45.

BBWI opened at $37.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.48. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.70.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Further Reading

