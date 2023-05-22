Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.2% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $191,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,735,324 shares in the company, valued at $137,090,087.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $191,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,735,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,090,087.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 601,450 shares worth $28,354,856. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $122.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $125.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.26. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

