Bend DAO (BEND) Trading Down 4.9% This Week

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $67.81 million and approximately $406,821.99 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO was first traded on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bend DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bend DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

