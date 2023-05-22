Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Biogen by 268.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,182 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Biogen by 48.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,717,000 after purchasing an additional 503,584 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Biogen by 29.0% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 937,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,325,000 after purchasing an additional 210,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 91.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 405,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,268,000 after purchasing an additional 193,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Biogen Price Performance

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $308.48 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.54 and a twelve month high of $319.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.10.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.