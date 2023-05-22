BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,559 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,360,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,777,000 after acquiring an additional 504,639 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 703,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 328,256 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,848,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,350,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,507,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 135,233 shares during the last quarter.

MQY opened at $11.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.72. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $13.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0435 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

