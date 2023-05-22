Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,878,576,000 after acquiring an additional 581,545 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,211 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $604,405,000 after buying an additional 66,646 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,055,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,842,000 after buying an additional 623,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Blackstone by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,952,000 after purchasing an additional 401,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $83.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.28. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $123.18.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,934,440.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,950,343 shares of company stock valued at $18,741,735 and have sold 140,632,216 shares valued at $1,725,831,950. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.